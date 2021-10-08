H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

