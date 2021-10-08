Head-To-Head Contrast: Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) versus Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Celcuity and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($0.92) -18.42 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 159.14 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.52

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Celcuity and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.19%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.49%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Celcuity.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -99.69% -81.65% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Summary

Celcuity beats Viridian Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

