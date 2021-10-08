Head to Head Contrast: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) vs. Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 3.74 $52.73 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.78 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.75

Hailiang Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hailiang Education Group and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 144.31%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

