Head to Head Contrast: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Syneos Health and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syneos Health currently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Syneos Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares Syneos Health and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 4.99% 11.35% 4.63% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syneos Health and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.42 billion 2.07 $192.79 million $2.85 31.04 iSpecimen $8.18 million 4.74 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Summary

Syneos Health beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including outsourced field selling solutions, medication adherence, communications, and consulting services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

