Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000.

Shares of JUGGU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

