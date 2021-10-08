Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2,783.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

CHDN opened at $246.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

