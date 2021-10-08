Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,585 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $9,768,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $3,882,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $279.30 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day moving average of $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

