Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $22,919,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

