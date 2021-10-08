Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,969,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

FFIV stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

