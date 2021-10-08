Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,744,000 after purchasing an additional 225,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,745,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $60,231,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,524,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 625,660 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

