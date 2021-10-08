HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 0.8% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $272.31 million and approximately $69,763.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004398 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028671 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000776 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00027139 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.