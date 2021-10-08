HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €100.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.04 ($95.34).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €63.90 ($75.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.92 and its 200-day moving average is €73.69. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.