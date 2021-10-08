HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

