Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.94 ($2.28) and last traded at €1.92 ($2.26). Approximately 1,171,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.90 ($2.24).

HDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $580.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.09 and its 200 day moving average is €1.77.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

