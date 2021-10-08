Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $52.80. 20,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

