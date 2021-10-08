Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS.

HELE stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

