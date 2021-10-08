Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Helios Technologies worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

In other news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

