Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

