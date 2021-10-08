Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.