HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 124,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

HTBI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,914. The company has a market cap of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.