Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading Up 0.9%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 212,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 287,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $3,249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $1,965,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth $1,403,000.

