Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.44

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.44 ($11.10) and traded as high as GBX 861.80 ($11.26). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 857.80 ($11.21), with a volume of 1,254,318 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWDN. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 936.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 849.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

