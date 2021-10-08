HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,203.51 or 0.99918659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00348014 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00582683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00233977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004329 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

