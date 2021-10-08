ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.67

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.93. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 2,970,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

