Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 7,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

ICVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.