Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 16,876.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 9.54%.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

