IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,247 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 3.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,702,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $621.44. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.81 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

