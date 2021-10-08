Idle (IDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226,577.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00009098 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $226,577.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,594.99 or 1.00087967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.69 or 0.06590084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.