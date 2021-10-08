II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

