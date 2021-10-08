Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.25.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.