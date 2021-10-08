Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Shares of ILMN opened at $404.05 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

