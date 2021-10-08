Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in September

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ILKAY opened at $32.68 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.
