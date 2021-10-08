Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
TSE:IMO traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.77. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
