Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.77. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$15.91 and a twelve month high of C$42.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.