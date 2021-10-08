Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

