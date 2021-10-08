Informa (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $540.59

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 540.59 ($7.06) and traded as high as GBX 576.40 ($7.53). Informa shares last traded at GBX 562.20 ($7.35), with a volume of 2,768,209 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on INF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.20 ($8.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 540.79.

In related news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

