Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America."

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 118,694 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

