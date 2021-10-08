ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

