ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.78

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 160308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

ING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.