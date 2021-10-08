Ingersoll Rand Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of 752% compared to the average volume of 853 call options.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.