Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 204 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 204 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Jayne Cottam purchased 195 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

LON AGR opened at GBX 72.15 ($0.94) on Friday. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

