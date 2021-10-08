Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys $147,588.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00.

Shares of BNED opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 665,192 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.