Insider Buying: VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Acquires £26,400 in Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Oliver Grundy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.14) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 22.84 and a quick ratio of 22.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.24. The stock has a market cap of £243.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

