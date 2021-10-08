Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $681,240.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.31. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

