Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $24,343.16 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 86 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.06, for a total transaction of $24,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52.

ADSK stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.26 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

