Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $485,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.00 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

