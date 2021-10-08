Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 26,169 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $8,922,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

