Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

