Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $248,725.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $248,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DASH opened at $204.92 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 71.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 106.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

