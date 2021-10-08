Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells 3,887 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $99,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $369.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fathom by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fathom by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fathom by 1,323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

