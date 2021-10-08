Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $219,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 254.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 114,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 82,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $458,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

