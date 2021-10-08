Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HYLN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
